Michael D. Winkels, 62 of Prescott Valley, AZ passed away on November 2, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.

He was born on November 10, 1957 in Austin, MN to Benjamin and Donna (Bauch) Winkels. He graduated from Pacelli High School in 1976 and went to Alexandria Technical School to earn an Associate Degree in Law Enforcement.

On July 8, 1978 he married Patricia M. Cochlin at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Austin, MN. Mike spent 42 years in Law Enforcement working in Rushford, MN, Minot, ND, San Diego, CA, Luverne, MN, Rock County, MN and Yavapai County, AZ. He enjoyed coaching sports, raising 3 children, hunting, fishing, teaching firearm safety and DARE, while also enjoying time in his shop woodworking and tinkering. A good man gone too soon.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include wife, Patricia Winkels, Prescott Valley, AZ and his children Kate Winkels Loging (Jon) Mankato MN, Benjamin Winkels (Amber) Roseau, MN, Kelly Winkels, Prescott Valley, AZ; and 7 grandchildren: Zoey & Evie Loging, Ainsley, Brinley, Clara & Beckett Winkels, & Rahkel Winkels. He is also survived by his siblings Richard (Carol) Winkels, Grand Forks, ND; Dwaine (Dawn) Winkels, Brandon MN; Debra (Larry) Callahan, Lyle, MN; Linda Winkels (Kevin Hansen), Austin, MN; Robin (Larry) Wangen, Albert Lea, MN and many other in laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends near and far.

Yavapai County, AZ has planned a memorial service for Thursday, November 12 at 9 a.m. on the lawn between the Yavapai County Library and Civic Center. A graveside service will be held on November 27 in Newry, MN at 10 a.m.