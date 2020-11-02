Marleen M. Creighton, 88

Marleen M. Creighton, age 88, of Austin, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Home Memory Care.

Marleen was born October 24, 1932 in St. Paul, Minnesota and grew up in White Bear Lake. On May 16, 1959 she was united in marriage to Fred Creighton at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in White Bear Lake.

Fred and Marleen moved to Austin in 1967 when Fred accepted a job as a manager of a local business. Marleen was a devout parishioner of St. Augustine Catholic Church.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Ann Creighton, as well as her grandchildren, Claire and William, Rochester, MN. Her grandchildren were her greatest source of joy. She is also survived by three sisters and a brother, along with many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Fred; three sisters; a sister-in-law; five brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews.

Thank you to the staff at St. Mark’s and a special thank you to Margaret, Matt, and Sharon for all of their help and support over the years. As was her wish, there will not be a funeral, the family will hold a private service.

