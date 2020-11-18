Man gets 15 years probation for aggravated robbery

Antoine Davis, 22, of Austin was sentenced to 15 years of probation for felony second-degree aggravated robbery on Monday in Mower County District Court. He received credit for 59 days served.

Judge Kevin Siefken issued the sentence.

Court documents state an officer was dispatched on a suspicious activity call at about 11:10 p.m. on May 22 in the 900 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast. The reporting party said there was a blue vehicle in front of the house and two males were outside of it wearing hoodie sweatshirts. Upon arrival, police did not locate the vehicle that the reporting party stated was there.

An officer went to CarNu Towing to survey the area and nearby vehicles and was approached by a 2007 blue Acura TL. Three adult males occupied the vehicle; the first male stated that they had just been robbed at gunpoint by a “fat” black male and the second male indicated that the robbery occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The subjects in the vehicle stated they were at a northeast gas station about to get gas and the suspect rode up to them on a bike, lifted up his shirt, brandished a firearm, and advised them to go to the north of the gas station to the alley between the ABC driver’s training building and the woods.

The subjects stated that they followed the suspect, who pulled out what appeared to be a Beretta-type pistol and demanded their money. They said that all three subjects gave the suspect $200 in cash each and then the suspect left on his black mountain bike to the north through the alleyway. None of the subjects in the vehicle stated they knew who the male was.

They said they followed the suspect for a bit and pointed out the direction of travel that led to around 13th Street Northeast in the 200 to 100 block, where they said they observed two bicycles outside of the residence. One of the bicycles resembled the bike that the suspect was on.

Two of the subjects later told the officer they found out the suspect was named “Twon” and searched through a friend’s facebook account and found an Antoine Davis who lived in Austin. They showed the officer Davis’s Facebook page and verified that he was the suspect that robbed them at gunpoint.

The officer asked them to be upfront about how they identified Davis and one subject admitted he had been talking to Davis on Snapchat because he found out Davis was selling an iPhone XR for $600. He said he did not know Davis personally. He admitted the whole $600 was his and that they initially lied about all three of them having $200 per person because they didn’t want to “snitch on somebody.” After the incident, he said he attempted to call Davis on his Snapchat, but Davis had blocked him. He showed the officer a message that stated he was waiting on Davis to arrive at 10:42 p.m. and that was the last contact before the incident occurred.

Another officer remembered from a previous criminal report that Davis was living in the basement of a residence in the 100 block of 13th Street Northeast. Police arrived at the residence, knocked on the front door and observed two black males, including Davis, inside the residence through the front window. The officer observed Davis look directly at the front door, then reach towards his waistband and turn around and walk briskly to the northeast part of the building. The other male opened the front door and was told to get Davis out of the house. Police then ordered Davis to leave the bedroom and exit the house and he eventually complied. Police obtained a search warrant and located a black BB/pellet gun matching the victim’s description on a closet shelf in the northwest bedroom.

At the Mower County Jail, Davis gave multiple different stories which changed when a detective would ask questions regarding what he was saying. The detective watched the surveillance video from the gas station and noticed a vehicle arriving and parking near the pump. The footage showed Davis arriving and standing at the passenger’s door. The vehicle then pulled out northbound and Davis followed.

The detective again interviewed Davis. After giving multiple different stories, Davis said he went to the area and saw the people in the car and they said something to them and called him “Nuts.” Davis said he then went north into the alley to buy marijuana.

In addition to probation, Davis must also follow 21 conditions. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 25 months in prison.