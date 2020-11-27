Lloyd R. Mans, 85

Lloyd R. Mans, age 85 of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Timberdale Trace Memory Care in Owatonna, Minnesota. Lloyd Raymond Mans, the son of George and Bergina (Gjervig) Mans was born on October 13, 1935 in Mankato, Minnesota. He graduated from Nicollet High School in 1953. Lloyd then went on to attend Mankato State Teachers College and graduated in 1957. He taught music at several schools over the years including Cleveland, Cottonwood, Mankato Loyola and Blooming Prairie for a total of 36 years. Lloyd directed church choirs in all four of these communities. On August 9, 1958, he married Rita Hobday in Le Center, Minnesota. The couple was blessed with seven children. Lloyd was a member of the Owatonna Knights of Columbus Men’s Choir, St. Columbanus Catholic Church, Friends of The Blooming Prairie Library, and the Steele County Historical Society, where Lloyd served on the Board of Directors. He was also a member of the Blooming Prairie Lions Club, Blooming Prairie Knights of Columbus, Catholic Order of The Foresters, and played in polka and jazz dance bands in southern Minnesota for 36 years. One of his greatest accomplishments was becoming an author of 2 family history books. Lloyd’s hobbies consisted of Genealogy, reading, gardening and word puzzles.

Survivors include his six sons, Christopher (Sheryl) Mans of Blooming Prairie, MN; Greg Mans (Carol Gontarek) of Minneapolis, MN; Tony (Mary) Mans of Little Canada, MN; Martin Mans of Dallas, TX; Kevin Mans of Blooming Prairie, MN; Vincent (Patty) Mans of Fridley, MN; one daughter, Rosemarie Mans of Richfield, MN; 10 grandchildren, Laura Mans, Tricia (Jeremy) Imker, Sarah (Joshua) Johnson, Jimmy Mans (Grace Gabriel), Joe Mans, John Mans, Jacob Mans, Tim Mans (Rikki Bunyard), Matt Mans (Camryn Kaeder), and Michael Mans; 2 great grandchildren; brother, Ronald Mans of Eagan, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Bergina (Gjervig) Mans; his wife, Rita Mans in 2003; brother, Gerald Mans; and sister-in-law, MaryAnn Mans.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Columbanus Catholic Church with Father John Wilmot officiating. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Interment will be in St. Columbanus Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Friends of The Blooming Prairie Library, Steele County Historical Society, or Blooming Prairie Education Foundation. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.