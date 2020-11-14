November 14, 2020

Letter: St. Marks honors veterans

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Saturday, November 14, 2020

The world is still full of turmoil and discontent.

Trump won’t accept defeat and winter is coming.

But we still have the press to tell us the truth.

And one truth is we honor America on Veterans Day.

St Mark’s nursing home hosted a respectful Veterans Day program on Nov 11.

Thanks to all who participated. Give yourself a salute.

LeRoy Bonorden

US Navy

