LeRoy-Ostrander caps season with 42-16 win over S. Grove

The LeRoy-Ostrander Cardinals capped its season with a 42-16 win over Spring Grove (5-3 overall) in LeRoy Friday.

Chase Johnson ran for 287 yards and a score and threw for 209 yards and two TDs for the Cardinals (5-2 overall).

“It’s a blessing and a miracle to get the seven games in,” L-O head coach Trevor Carrier said. “It’s tough times, but we preach family every day. Everybody showed up tonight. It showed up the whole season. We have great kids here and we have a great football staff and when you combine those things, good things are on the horizon.”

L-O STATS

Rushing: Chase Johnson, 25-for-287, TD; Isaac 13-for-67, 2 TDs

Passing: Johnson, 13-for-25, 209, 2 TDs

Receiving: Gavin Sweeney, 5-for-120, TD; Tristan Lewison, 4-for-69, TD