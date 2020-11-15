Jets take down Bruins in OT

The Austin Bruins couldn’t keep the Janesville Jets grounded in overtime as Austin lost 2-1 in Riverside Arena Saturday night.

Janesville (3-1 overall) won the game when Xavier Lapointe scored his first goal of the season in the OT session.

Mason Poolman scored in the first period to put Austin up 1-0, but Jake Sacrantini of Janesville scored a short handed goal in the second period to tie at 1-1.

Tyler Shea stopped 27 of the 20 shots he saw in net for Austin (1-0-1 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Janesville 0 1 0 1 – 2

Austin 1 0 0 0 – 1

First period

(A) Mason Poolman (Ben Dexheimer) 2:54

Second period

Jake Sacratini (short handed) 7:13

Third period

No scoring

OT

(J) Xavier Lapointe 3:57

Shots: Austin – 23; Janesville 29

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-3; Janesville – 0-for-4