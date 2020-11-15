Jets take down Bruins in OT
The Austin Bruins couldn’t keep the Janesville Jets grounded in overtime as Austin lost 2-1 in Riverside Arena Saturday night.
Janesville (3-1 overall) won the game when Xavier Lapointe scored his first goal of the season in the OT session.
Mason Poolman scored in the first period to put Austin up 1-0, but Jake Sacrantini of Janesville scored a short handed goal in the second period to tie at 1-1.
Tyler Shea stopped 27 of the 20 shots he saw in net for Austin (1-0-1 overall).
SCORING SUMMARY
Janesville 0 1 0 1 – 2
Austin 1 0 0 0 – 1
First period
(A) Mason Poolman (Ben Dexheimer) 2:54
Second period
Jake Sacratini (short handed) 7:13
Third period
No scoring
OT
(J) Xavier Lapointe 3:57
Shots: Austin – 23; Janesville 29
Power plays: Austin – 0-for-3; Janesville – 0-for-4
