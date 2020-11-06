May 12, 1932-Oct. 26, 2020

SPRINGDALE, Ark. – Jeanette Buchanan, 88, of Springdale, Ark., died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. She was born May 12, 1932 in Austin, Minnesota to Roy and Gertrude (Johnson) Mattson. Jeanette was an accomplished tole painter and especially known for her art in the Wichita, Kansas area. Above all she was a wonderful wife and mother.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, John Buchanan; one son, Jim Buchanan and wife Lee of Woodbury, Minnesota; three grandchildren, Bradley Buchanan of Woodbury Minnesota, J.C. Pruden and wife Carlee of Springdale, Ashley Pruden also of Springdale; and a son-in-law, Joel Pruden of Springdale. Jeanette was preceded in death by two daughters, Janet Buchanan and Jayne Pruden.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Rd., Springdale, AR 72762.

Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, online obituary at heritageofnwa.com.