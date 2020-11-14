Jayne Gibson: Celebration of Austin’s Bright Spots

Austin Aspires and Austin Positive Action Coalition once again are pleased to co-sponsor the Austin Bright Spots Award.

Recipients of the “Bright Spots” award are teachers, community members, organizations or businesses who demonstrate compassion and availability, support and inspiration, and welcome and approachability to individuals in Austin. They show care and concern and are engaged and accessible. They provide encouragement or emotional help. They react to others with enjoyment and approval and are friendly and easy to talk to.

If you read that description and immediately thought of Ms. Laura Ramirez, Woodson Kindergarten Center, you are not alone! Ms. Ramirez was selected as our October Bright Spot award recipient!

Ms. Ramirez has spent most of her career with Austin Public Schools at Woodson, where she has served as the Success Coach since 2005. Her favorite part of her job is working with the kids, and the students know that she will always be there for them! As a matter of fact, students are often surprised when they come to her office expecting to see a bed there, but there isn’t one. “They think I live here,” Ms. Ramirez says with a smile.

Ms. Kathy Bailey, colleague and friend of Laura’s who nominated her, has seen Ms. Ramirez go above and beyond repeatedly. Not only does she serve families in the schools, she also supports families at the hospitals, courts and outside of our community. “She volunteers for Relay for Life, and the attitude of helping wherever needed.”

Congratulations to Ms. Laura Ramirez. Thank you for making our community a brighter place for all.