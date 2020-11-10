Jacobsen hits nine kills as Vikings top Maple River

The Hayfield volleyball team swept the season series and the match from Maple River (1-6 overall) when the Vikings won by scores of 25-22, 25-20, 25-15 on the road Monday.

Jenna Jacobsen had nine kills and 17 digs for the Vikings (5-5 overall).

“We were able to spread the ball around and a good number of girls were able to get kills,” Hayfield head coach Jeremy Struck said. “This it makes it incredibly difficult for other teams to defend and will be the way we can be successful.”

Hayfield stats: Jenna Jacobsen, 9 kills, 17 digs, 4 aces; Reese Bauman, 8 kills, 2 digs; Maryx Young, 6 kills, 20 assists, 15 digs; Allison Meier, 5 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs, 1 block; Haeven Skjervem, 5 kills, 12 digs, 3 aces; Cait Hendrickson, 4 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Lexi Gerber, 2 kills, 1 dig; Kenna Chick, 4 assists, 21 digs, 2 aces