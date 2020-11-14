In Your Community: Sterling welcomes new stylist
Sterling Beauty Salon would like to welcome Brittany Erickson to their salon.
Brittany has years of experience in the beauty industry and is new to the Austin area. She is offering 20 percent off your first color service with her. Call Sterling to schedule your appointment with Brittany at 507-437-4170
