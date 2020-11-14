November 13, 2020

  • 32°

In Your Community: Sterling welcomes new stylist

By Daily Herald

Published 6:36 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

Brittany Erickson

Sterling Beauty Salon would like to welcome Brittany Erickson to their salon.

Brittany has years of experience in the beauty industry and is new to the Austin area. She is offering 20 percent off your first color service with her. Call Sterling to schedule your appointment with Brittany at 507-437-4170

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections