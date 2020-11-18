Hayfield volleyball falls to Medford in five

The Hayfield volleyball team lost a five-game to Medford (7-3 overall) by scores of 19-25, 25-17, 25-12, 26-28, 16-14.

Maryx Young had 14 kills, 15 assists and 23 digs for the Vikings (6-6 overall) and Reese Baumaun added 15 kills.

“Two teams battled it out tonight in an absolute slug fest,” Hayfield head coach Jeremy Struck said. “We came out on the losing side once again, but our best volleyball was played tonight. I’m very proud of these girls.”

Hayfield stats: Reese Bauman, 15 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs, 4 blocks; Maryx Young, 14 kills, 15 assists, 23 digs, 2 aces; Jenna Jacobsen, 8 kills, 2 assists, 24 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Gigi Galdamez, 5 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks; Haeven Skjervem, 3 kills, 18 digs, 1 ace; Cait Hendrickson, 1 kill, 1 assist, 1 block; Lexi Gerber, 1 kill, 1 dig; Kenna Chick, 2 assists, 20 digs, 1 ace