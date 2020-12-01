Get to Know: Hayfield senior Isaiah Tempel

Isaiah Tempel is a senior at Hayfield.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: Cross country, basketball and baseball.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: My favorite cross country memory is eating a bunch of food at team meals, and the sportsmanship and camaraderie among other cross country runners regardless of what team you run for. My favorite sports memory is when our baseball team went to state for the first time in school history.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: To never give up and hard work pays off.

Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?

A: My two favorite sports models are Joe Mauer and Derek Jeter. They played the game right, worked hard, and had a very good work ethic.

Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?

A: Will Ferrell, because I think he would be an entertaining and funny person to have a conversation with.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: I had a knee injury in cross country, and I had to work hard on my physical therapy to get back in time for basketball.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: Good question, I am thinking I want to do something in the medical field.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: I really like food so it is very hard for me to pick a favorite.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: I hope to attend a four year university and I hope to play baseball somewhere.

Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?

A: It is definitely a strange time, I miss doing the traditional sports games and events.

Q: Did you pick up any new hobbies or skills during the shutdown?

A: I helped my dad make some new garden beds for my mom.