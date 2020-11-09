Get to Know: Blooming Prairie senior Luke Larkoski
Luke Larksoski is a senior football player for Blooming Prairie. Larkoski also ran cross country this fall.
Q: What sports do you compete in?
A: Football, cross country basketball and baseball.
Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: Winning against BOLD to become BPHS first football state champions.
Q: What have you learned from sports?
A: That sports take a lot of patience and hard work .
Q: Who is your biggest sports role model and why?
A: (Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback) Gardner Minshew because he dominates on and off the field .
Q: If you could have a conversation with anyone, who would it be?
A: I would have a conversation with Adam Sandler.
Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?
A: Beating the odds for my knee injury and coming back to play football.
Q: What is your dream job?
A pilot.
Q: What is your favorite food?
A: Mac and Cheese .
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: Go to college to become some sort of doctor.
Q: How do you feel about living through a pandemic?
A: It sucks.
Q: Have you learned any skills during the pandemic.
A: Yes I learned how to change my background on a zoom call.
