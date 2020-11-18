Edgerton knocks off Lyle-Pacelli

The Lyle-Pacelli football team had it season end as it lost to Edgerton (2-5 overall) by a score of 62-32 in a Section 3 nine man football game in Lyle Tuesday.

LP’s Cole Walter hit Jake Truckenmiller for a 12-yard TD in the first quarter, but the Flying Dutchmen put up 40 points in the second quarter to put the game away.

LP STATS

Passing: Cole Walter, 7-for-21, 157, TD

Receiving: Jake Truckenmiller, 3-for-130, TD; Nelson, 3-for-22; Anderson, 1-for-5

Rushing: Walter, 18-for-80, 2 TD; Trey Anderson, 1-for-20, TD; Jed Nelson, 9-for-15