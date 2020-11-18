Business of the Year chosen

Through a virtual format, the Austin Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting was held Tuesday night.

Usually held at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, this year’s meeting was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winning Big Business of the Year was Austin Public Schools, while the Small Business of the Year was Fairway Mortgage.

Jacklyn Bird was named Volunteer of the Year while Brenda Landherr was named Ambassador of the year.

Look to www.austindailyherald.com in the coming days for more on the winners.