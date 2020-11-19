Awesome Blossoms and Superlarks will play for section titles on Friday

GRAND MEADOW – The Blooming Prairie and Grand Meadow football teams will get a chance their section title shots and LeRoy-Ostrander gets one more game as the prep football season will conclude Friday night.

BP (4-0 overall) will host Randolph (4-3 overall) in the Section 1A Title game at 7 p.m. Friday. The Awesome Blossoms won their first ever Class A title in 2019 and they also played in the state semifinals in 2018. This is BP’s fourth straight appearance in the Section 1A title game.

Grand Meadow (6-0 overall) will host Lanesboro (6-1 overall) in the Section 1 nine man title game at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Superlarks won the Section 1 nine man title last season, but they’re facing a Lanesboro team that has won six in a row and allows just 8.9 points per game.

The Cardinals (4-2 overall) will play their final game of the season when they host Spring Grove (5-2 overall) at 7 p.m. Friday.