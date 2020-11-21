A gift for further discovery

The Pedersen family brought in $2,425 in memory of Agatha (Aggie) Pedersen, a breast cancer survivor. These gifts will be used to further breast cancer research at The Hormel Institute. “Thank you so much for the tour and helping us keep our wife and mom’s memory alive,” shared Rhonda Akkerman. From left to right: Linda Howton, daughter; Dick Pedersen, husband; Rhonda Akkerman, daughter; Rick Pedersen, son.

