Dovorany’s goal gives Bruins an OT win in Janesville

The Austin Bruins found a late burst to win their second contest in a span of three days when they beat the Janesville Jets (4-2 overall) 5-4 in overtime to cap off a busy weekend Sunday night.

Austin (3-1-1 overall) tied the game at 4-4 when Barrett Brooks scored with just 1:48 left in regulation and the Bruins took the game when Frank Dovorany, a defenseman from Wausau, Wis., scored his first goal of the season in OT.

Tyler Shea stopped 34 of 38 shots to score the win for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 2 1 1 – 5

Janesville 3 1 0 0 – 4

First period

(J) Jared Scott (Spencer Kring, Justin Engelkes) 4:14

(J) Carter Hottmann (Kyle Neudorf, Jordan Halverson) 8:19

(A) Travis Shoudy (Alex Trombley, Tyler Fittro) 12:13

(J) Cade Destefani (Neudorf, AJ Casperson) 16:08

Second period

(A) Peter Jacobs (Frank Dovorany, Hunter Olson) 11:25

(A) Jayden Jensen (Jake Jensen, Dovorany) 16:01

(J) Jake Sacratini (Destefani, Dominik Bartecko) 19:06

Third period

(A) Barrett Brooks (Kyle Oleksiuk, Carson Riddle) 18:12

OT

(A) Doverany (Trombley, Riddle) 3:44

Shots: Austin – 32; Janesville – 38

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-3; Janesville – 0-for-4