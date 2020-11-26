26 from AHS named to National Honor Society
On Monday, 26 Austin High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society.
Due to COVID• 19, the induction ceremony was virtual. Congratulations to the following students on receiving this prestigious honor:
• Kennedy Bell
• Mallory Brown
• Anika Chesak
• Bailey Dufault
• Claudia Flores Jimenez
• Hillary Gonzalez Marcial
• Aunica Groh
• Isikiyah Hemann
• Allie Hughson
• Samantha Krueger
• Tammara Lawhead
• Mariana Lemus
• Gage Manahan
• Lucy Masara
• Kaden Murley
• Madelynn Murley
• Lauren Murphy
• Meredith Murphy
• Reana Schmitt
• Megan Schultz
• Hae Nay Soe
• Estrella Torres
• Ryan Van Pelt
• Jilian Venenga
• Derek Wynn
• Eric Yang
I-90 paving project between Austin and Albert Lea completed
The Interstate 90 eastbound paving project between Albert Lea and Austin has been completed, according to the Minnesota Department of... read more