Winter sports a go, fall state tournaments are out

The Minnesota State High School League decided that there will be winter sports, but there will be no state tournaments for fall sports on Thursday.

The MSHSL board voted 10-8 against holding fall postseason play after the section championships.

As for winter sports, there will be no spectators allowed at indoor events.

Dance practice will begin Nov. 9, hockey and boys basketball will begin Nov. 23, wrestling, boys swimming and diving and girls hockey will begin Nov. 30 and gymnastics and girls basketball will begin Dec. 7.

All seasons will be 30 percent shorter than they would be in a normal year and there has not yet been a decision made on winter postseasons.