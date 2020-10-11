Wingers take down Packer volleyball team in three
The Austin volleyball team lost to Red Wing by scores of 25-14, 26-24, 25-15 in Red Wing Saturday.
Lexi Stich had seven kills for the Packers (0-2 overall, 0-2 Big Nine).
Austin stats: Lexi Stich, 7 kills; Ava Broverhuis, 2 kills, 3 ace blocks; Kennedy Bell, 4 kills; Briella Wempner, 8 set assists; Madisyn Retterath, 13 digs; Chloe Jenkins, 6 set assists
