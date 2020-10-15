What? Already? Snow possible this weekend
The Austin area has the potential to get its first touch of the white stuff this weekend. Luckily it won’t be what northern Minnesota could see.
Starting Friday, a chance of snow is possible throughout the weekend, interchanged with a chance of rain. The best chance for snow is Sunday with a 40 percent chance before noon. With temperatures expected to be in the low 40s, its doubtful the snow will stay long.
For tonight, the area has been placed in a freeze warning with temperatures expected to dip to 31 degrees.
The chance of snow coming this weekend is part of a larger system that could bring measurable snow to northern Minnesota over the weekend.
