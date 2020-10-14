Westminster invites families to Halloween drive-thru event
Westminster Presbyterian Church will host a Candy Caravan from 4-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, while supplies last.
Families can drive or walk up and have their children pick up a goodie bag of treats. Precautions will be taken while packing and handing out candy.
For more information, call 1-507-433-3258.
