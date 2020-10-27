Virginia E. Havel (Muecke), 97

Virginia Eleanor Havel (Muecke), age 97 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin, Minnesota. Virginia was born to Emil and Charlotte (Marth) Muecke in Hinton, IA. The family relocated to Sioux Falls, SD where Virginia attended Washington High School. She started her professional career as a Northwestern Bell telephone operator. On June 4, 1949, she was united in marriage to George Havel. They had 2 children, Michael, and Diane. The couple later divorced. Virginia went on to raise her grandchildren and later legally adopted 2 of them. Virginia obtained a realtor license in South Dakota and spent many days buying, fixing, and flipping houses for income. She loved to paint. She had been a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. In 1992, Virginia moved to Fairmont, MN where she continued to be a huge part of her grandkids, and great grandkids lives. She was a long-time member of St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fairmont, MN. In 2016, Virginia moved to Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin, MN where her family could oversee her health. Virginia will be remembered for her love of raking, sweeping, shoveling, and pulling dandelions. She loved a great lawn. She loved to play the piano, rock babies, and talk about Jesus, her greatest legacy. She made amazing oyster stew and strawberry rhubarb jelly. She had a strong-willed attitude, but the gentlest heart. She will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Michael (Barbara) Havel from SC; 7 grandchildren, Nicole Havel from NE, Julie McManigal from IA, Trisha (John) Tietje from MN, Jamie McCord from MN, Niki Langdon from MN, Dakota Havel from SC, and Kimberly Havel from SC; 21 great grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her great grandson, James Trudeau, and her daughter, Diane Havel.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin, Minnesota. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.