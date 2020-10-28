Vikings recover from game one loss to top USC

The Hayfield volleyball team took down United South Central (1-1 overall) by scores of 23-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 in Hayfield Tuesday.

Maryx Young served eight aces for the Vikings (3-3 overall) and she also chipped in 36 set assists and 14 digs.

“We didn’t play a very clean game, it was real ugly at times,” Hayfield head coach Jeremy Struck said. “Execution on only one level is not enough. Balance, patience, and seeing the court was the recipe for victory. Once we did those things consistently, it started to flow better.”

Hayfield stats: Jenna Jacobsen, 12 kills, 1 assist, 28 digs, 2 aces; Maryx Young, 5 kills, 36 assists, 14 digs, 8 aces; Haeven Skjervem, 9 kills, 2 assists, 13 digs, 2 aces; Gigi Galdamez, 7 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks; Lexi Gerber, 6 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs; Reese Bauman, 4 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs, 3 aces; Kenna Chick, 2 assists, 19 digs