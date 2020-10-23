Vikings fall short in five games in Medford

The Hayfield volleyball team lost a marathon match as they fell to Medford (3-1 overall, 3-1 Gopher) by scores of 25-19, 20-25, 31-33, 25-19, 15-10 in Medford Thursday night.

Haeven Skjervem had 30 digs for the Vikings (2-3 overall, 2-3 Gopher).

Hayfield stats: Jenna Jacobsen, 13 kills, 2 assists, 25 digs, 3 aces; Reese Bauman, 10 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces; Gigi Galdamez, 7 kills, 6 digs, 1 block; Maryx Young, 7 kills, 39 assists, 22 digs, 4 aces; Haeven Skjervem, 6 kills, 3 assists, 30 digs, 3 aces; Lexi Gerber, 5 kills, 3 digs, 1 block; Kenna Chick, 27 digs, 1 ace