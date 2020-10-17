Unity Day event planned for Tuesday
Unity Day is this Tuesday and to celebrate a Unity Day Awareness Event will be held in the LIFE Mower County parking lot at 10:30 a.m.
Unity Day is a day set aside for people to stand against bullying and celebrating kindness, acceptance and inclusion. The day stands within October, which is National Bullying Prevention Month.
People are encouraged to don orange and attend the ceremony that will include a balloon release at 10:45 a.m.
Social distancing will be maintained and masks are required.
