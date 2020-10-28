Unbeaten Raiders sweep Packers

The Austin volleyball team was out-gunned against the No. 9 ranked Raiders as they lost by scores of 25-9, 25-14, 25-10 in Packer Gym Tuesday.

Northfield hitter Megan Reilly, who has committed to Division I Arizona State University, put down a lot of big hits on the Packers throughout the night. While Austin knew she was coming, it was impossible for them to prepare for her power at the net.

Despite going against a tough front line, Austin senior Ava Boverhuis was able to find some success by attacking with tips and odd-angle approaches as she finished with four kills.

“I knew that we were probably not going to win tonight, but I’m so proud of us. We did a lot of good things tonight,” Boverhuis said. “I knew they were really, really good and we did get a little intimidated. You try not to show it.”

Austin pulled within 16-9 in the first game after a kill by Boverhuis, but the Raiders (6-0 overall, 6-0 Big Nine) scored the last nine points of the game. Boverhuis also came up with a kill to get the Packers (0-6 overall, 0-6 Big Nine) within 13-9 in the second game after Kennedy Bell had served an ace to get Austin within 12-7.

Boverhuis saw very little time with the Packer varsity team last season, but she stepped up and came out ready to play this year.

“I’m practicing with people that I played with last year and we’re all pretty close. We’re all friends and it’s easy to play with them,” Boverhuis said. “We’re all having so much fun.”

Briella Wempner served an ace to bring the Packers within 13-8 in the final game, but Sydney Janynes served back-to-back aces for the Raiders, who responded with a four point run to ice the match.

Austin interim head coach Jaime Meyer said there were some positives the Packers could take from a battle against an elite team like the Raiders.

“We went into the game hoping to make some plays and get some blocks,” Mauseth said. “We want to celebrate some of the good things we did. We did some good things tonight.”

Emma Tortenson, who is Northfield’s libero, has committed to play Division I volleyball at the University of Colorado.

Austin stats: Ava Boverhuis, 4 kills, 1 ace block; Emily Hjelmem, 3 kills, 1 ace block; Kennedy Bell, 3 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace serves; Briella Wempner, 6 set assists; Chloe Jenkins, 2 ace serves; Madisyn Retterath, 10 digs