Tigers sweep Blooming Prairie volleyball team

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team lost to Medford (1-1 overall, 1-1 Gopher) by scores of 25-15, 25-13, 25-19 in Medford Tuesday.

Maggie Bruns had 11 set assists for the Awesome Blossoms (1-1 overall, 1-1 Gopher).

BP stats: Maren Forystek, 10 digs; Micalyn Trihus, 6 digs, 5 kills, 2 ace blocks, 3 ace serves; Maggie Bruns, 11 set assists, 3 digs; Sierra Larson, 5 kills, 2 digs, 3 ace blocks, 1 ace serve; Megan Oswald, 4 kills, 2 ace blocks