State champs pick up season opener

The Blooming Prairie football team beat Rushford-Peterson 37-22 in BP Friday.

Drew Kittelson surpassed 150 yards rushing, while throwing for 300 yards and he contributed to six TDs for the Awesome Blossoms.

“We’re happy to get out with a win,” BP head coach Chad Gimbel said. “Between penalties and turnovers we didn’t play well, but we’re 1-0 and that’s a good thing”