State champs pick up season opener
The Blooming Prairie football team beat Rushford-Peterson 37-22 in BP Friday.
Drew Kittelson surpassed 150 yards rushing, while throwing for 300 yards and he contributed to six TDs for the Awesome Blossoms.
“We’re happy to get out with a win,” BP head coach Chad Gimbel said. “Between penalties and turnovers we didn’t play well, but we’re 1-0 and that’s a good thing”
You Might Like
Vikings sack Cotter, 28-8
The Hayfield football team beat Winona Cotter (0-1 overall) 28-8 in Hayfield Friday night. The Vikings scored the first 28... read more