Seven new COVD cases reported in Mower County

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,391.

Neighboring counties on Wednesday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (296), Fillmore (177), Freeborn (570, 4 deaths), Olmsted (2,723, 28 deaths) and Steele (607, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 918 new cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 106,651. Of those, an estimated 96,616 cases no longer require isolation.

To date, 2,195,882 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Wednesday, 8,089 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 2,223 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported 14 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,101. Of those, 1,497 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.