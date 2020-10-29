October 29, 2020

Russell C. Holmen, Sr.

Published 8:51 am Thursday, October 29, 2020

July 12, 1936 to October 20, 2020, Russell is survived by his three children, Debra Aguayo, Russell Holmen, Jr., and Sherry King, his sisters, Pearl Kashatka, Betty Hadoff, and his brother Don Holmen.  Russell is a veteran of the US Navy.  He will be buried in his home town of LeRoy, Minnesota.

