Rebels win in five

The Southland volleyball team topped Houston in five games by scores of 23-25, 25-15, 24-26, 25-12, 15-9 in Houston Monday night.

Bailey Johnson had 10 kills for the Rebels (1-1 overall).

Southland stats: Bailey Johnson, 10 kills, 6 aces; Amber Kiefer, 6 kills, 8 digs; Hattie Wiste, 14 digs, 5 aces; Kayla Nelsen, 5 kills, 18 digs; Kelsey Mensink, 8 kills, 15 digs; Kylie Kiefer, 16 digs; Larissa Goslee, 12 digs