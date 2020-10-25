Rebels run over GHECT
The Southland football team blasted Granda-Huntley-EC/Truman 44-0 in Adams Saturday.
Noah Sayles ran for 91 yards and four TDs for the Rebels (3-0 overall) and Brendan Kennedy rushed for 97 yards and three scores.
SOUTHLAND STATS
Passing: Harrison Hanna, 4-for-5, 85
Receiving: Eli Wolff, 1-for-32; Nick Boe, 2-for-24; Brendan Kennedy, 1-for-24; Dan Boe, 1-for-10
Rushing: Brendan Kennedy, 9-for-97, 3 TDs; Noah Sayles, 11-for-91, 4 TDs; Nick Boe, 8-for-67; Hanna, 5-for-31; Gavin Nelsen, 6-for-27; Jack Bruggeman, 2-for-9
Defense: Ethan Forthun,2 sacks; Riley Jax, 1 interception; Nick Boe, 1 sack
