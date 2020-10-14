Photo: Enterprise 4-H officers elected

The Enterprise 4-H club held there 20-21 officer elections on Sunday, Oct. 11. They elected Ryan VanPelt as president, Cassidy Shute as vice president, Katy VanPelt as secretary, Katlyn Meiergerd as treasurer, Riley Hetzel as reporter, Grace Vortherms and Marrissa Shute as co-historians, and Abby VanPelt and Andrew Sayles as officers at-large. Pictured from back left to right: Andrew Sayles, Abby VanPelt, Cassidy Shute, Katlyn Meiergerd, Ryan VanPelt. Front: Marissa Shute, Grace Vortherms, Katie VanPelt, Riley Hetzel. Photo provided