Panthers sweep Packer volleyball team in Rochester
The Austin volleyball team lost to Rochester Century (4-0 overall, 4-0 Big Nine) by scores of 25-13, 25-6, 25-14 in Rochester Tuesday.
Ava Broverhuis had four kills for the Packers (0-4 overall, 0-4 Big Nine)
Austin stats: Ava Broverhuis, 4 kills, 2 blocks; Peyton Manahan, 2 kills; Kennedy Bell, 2 kills; Breilla Wempner, 5 set assists
You Might Like
Pacelli’s Koopal takes 14th at Section 1A meet to close season
The Pacelli girls took 11th place and the boys took 21st place at the 23-team Section 1A meet in Rochester... read more