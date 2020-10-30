Packers fall to Winhawks in four games

The Austin volleyball team lost to Winona (3-4 overall, 3-4 Big Nine) by scores of 25-17, 25-13, 23-25, 25-17 in Packer Gym Thursday.

Lexi Stich racked up 11 kills for the Packers (0-7 overall, 0-7 Big Nine) and Kennedy Bell added seven kills and 14 digs.

Austin stats: Lexi Stich, 11 kills, 2 blocks; Kennedy Bell, 7 kills, 2 ace serves, 14 digs; Neveah Borg, 17 digs; Chloe Jenkins, 8 set assists, 1 ace; Briella Wempner, 7 set assists