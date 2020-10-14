Our opinion: Packer soccer program continues to lead the way

“Packers have built a legacy”

That was part of Saturday’s headline over a story on the Austin Packers soccer team’s extraordinary run in the past four years.

Look at the numbers.

• Four straight Big Nine titles

• Just one conference loss over four years

• Three Section 1A titles (with a targeted fourth to come?)

It’s easy to laud this team year after year under the guidance of head coach Jens Levisen.

But what many don’t see isn’t the wins and losses, but what is driving those wins and losses.

Levisen has created a team that not only wants to win, but knows what it takes to get those wins: hard work and determination.

They take the time to work on their own without being told. This is the model for not only a good team, but a good individual.

Levisen is just as intent to develop these players as individuals as he does as soccer players and it is reflected in how the players carry themselves on the pitch as well as away from it.

The wins and losses are nice, but the strides after the score are just as important.