Other’s opinion: Politics can wait after Trump diagnosis

Star Tribune

Americans who awoke Friday to the news that President Donald Trump and Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 may feel a confusing mix of emotions.

Many will be tempted to see the news in light of their own political orientation. Some may question their own bedrock beliefs about the role of faith and science. Others will think about the stock market.

We urge everyone to put such thoughts aside. A president’s illness is a shock to the country. The proper response, for now, is respectful concern. Those who believe in God should say a prayer, for the health of the first couple and for the stability of the country.

The Trump administration can reassure Americans by being transparent about the president’s condition and the continuity of our government in the days ahead. It is not a time for political calculation, as hard as it may be to avoid.

The questions are many and obvious: Can the election campaign continue on schedule? Will the president need to relinquish power temporarily? Will this week’s vice presidential debate proceed? Will America’s enemies try to take advantage? Is Joe Biden affected?

All of that can wait. The thing to do, now, is to show solemn respect: for the Trumps, for our country, for the world.