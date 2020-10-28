NJCAA will make college-specific athletic season announcements soon
The sports picture at Riverland Community College is about to get less foggy as the NJCAA is set to make an announcement within the next few weeks.
The Presidents of the Minnesota colleges of the met on Tuesday and determined there are an appropriate number of colleges interested in proceeding with winter and spring athletic seasons and player development, per NJCAA guidelines.
Presidents will make college-specific athletic season announcements on or before November 16.
