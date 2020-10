Lyle-Pacelli volleyball team edges out Schaeffer

The Lyle-Pacelli volleyball team scored a win over Schaeffer Academy (0-2 overall, 0-2 SEC) by scores of 20-25, 25-9, 22-25, 25-20, 15-7 in Lyle Wednesday.

Mikayla Ingersoll had 10 kills for the Athletics (1-2 overall, 1-2 SEC) and Audre Heard served seven aces.

LP stats: Emma Wilde, 3 kills, 7 set assists, 1 ace; Avari Drennan, 4 kills, 1 ace, 4 blocks; Kearah Schaffer, 3 kills 5 aces; Olivia Heard, 2 kills 11 sets 1 block;

Hailey Ott, 2 kills, 1 set assist, 3 aces, 2 blocks; Mikayla Ingersoll, 10 kills, 2 aces; Audrey Heard, 7 aces