Letter: Cool fundraiser raises money for the MC Humane Society

The Mower County Humane Society would like to extend a big THANK YOU to Brian and Dorothy Pirmantgen for the cool fundraiser they did for the Mower County Humane Society during several months over the summer/early fall–we received $220!! THE HUNT involved a $10 registration fee which was donated to MCHS. Participants searched Austin for 50 hidden medallions in exchange for a prize. Prizes for participants were donated by B&J Bar and Grill, Barleys Family Restaurant, City Car Wash, El Patron Mexican Grill and Bar, El Sueno, George’s Pizza, Great Clips, HyVee, Kenny’s Oak Grill, Knauer’s Meat Market, Old Mill, Piggy Blue’s BBQ, Rave Nutrition, Rydjor Bike Shop, Steve’s Pizza, Style Lounge Salon, Tendermaid, and Tienda Y Taqueria Guerrero…THANK YOU for your sponsorship during these financially challenging times!

If you are curious as to who the champions of the event were, it was Mary McNiff and son Joe. Mary’s comment on the event: “I need to say just how much fun I and my son had with ”The Hunt”. It challenges your mind, gets you out moving, and then the excitement when you spot that bit of red, white and blue medallion!! Thanks for taking our minds off of all that’s going on in the world with something I and my son could do together. I really hope you make this an annual thing. I know I’ll be the first one there to pay my donation and pick up my list of clues!”

Mower County

Humane Society