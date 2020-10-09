Lanesboro edges Grand Meadow in five games

The Grand Meadow volleyball team lost to Lanesboro in five games by scores of 16-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21, 15-5 in GM Thursday.

Sydney Cotten had 17 digs for the Superlarks (0-1 overall).

GM stats: Sydney Cotten 17 digs, 2 aces; Hailey Hindt 17 kills; Madison Hindt 14 assists; Emma Grafe 9 assists, 4 blocks