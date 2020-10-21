Kingsland sweeps Lyle-Pacelli volleyball team

The Lyle-Pacelli volleyball team was swept by Kingsland (2-1 overall, 2-1 SEC) by scores of 25-14, 25-18, 25-7 in Lyle Tuesday.

Mikayla Ingersoll had five kills and five digs for LP (1-3 overall, 1-3 SEC).

LP stats: Emma Wilde, 1 kill; Avari Drennan, 1 kill; Kearah Schaeffer, 3 kills, 6 digs; Mikayla Ingersoll, 5 kills, 5 digs; Hailey Ott, 8 digs