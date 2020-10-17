Jed Nelson, L-P run wild over Madelia

The Lyle-Pacelli football team racked up 514 yards of offense as it beat Madelia (1-1 overall) 44-30 in Lyle Friday night.

Jed Nelson ran for 243 yards and three scores for the Athletics (1-1 overall).

LP STATS

Passing: Cole Walter, 4-for-10, 68

Receiving: Zach Bollingberg, 2-for-45; Trey Anderson, 1-for-13; Jon Whalen, 1-for-10

Rushing: Jed Nelson, 27-for-243, 3 TD; Trey Anderson, 18-for-130, TD; Cole Walter, 6-for-54, 2 TD; Zach Bollingberg, 1-for-17; Jake Truckenmiller, 2-for-2