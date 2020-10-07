Hormel Foods joins dine, shop and share for No Kid Hungry Campaign

Hormel Foods Corporation has announced its participation in the Dine, Shop & Share for No Kid Hungry campaign, aimed at raising funds to help kids get the meals they need to learn. In addition to a monetary contribution to support the campaign, Hormel Foods will match donations made through a special Hormel Foods donation link, up to $10,000, now through Oct. 16, 2020.

“As children start school this year, many are struggling to get the most important school supply: food. All kids need healthy food to do their best at school, wherever that may be,” said Diana Hovey, senior vice president of corporate partnerships, No Kid Hungry campaign. “One in four kids in the U.S. could face hunger this year due to the impacts of COVID-19. Thanks to supporters like Hormel Foods, we are helping to ensure children have access to the healthy meals they need to learn and thrive.”

Companies supporting the Dine, Shop & Share campaign offer promotions ranging from coupons and discounts to limited-time items while promoting the initiative to their customers. The ”share” component encourages people to share social media posts that trigger donations.

“Dine, Shop & Share for No Kid Hungry helps raise awareness about this important issue and helps ensure children have access to healthy meals,” said Jeffrey Frank, vice president of foodservice marketing at Hormel Foods. “We are proud to join many of our foodservice customers in supporting this initiative to help others.”

The Dine, Shop & Share website provides information on the participating restaurants and stores as well as online promotions. Every $1 donated can provide up to 10 meals for kids in need. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

Those wishing to have their donation matched by Hormel Foods should visit NoKidHungry.org/DineShopShare and click on the Hormel Foods call out or click here. From now until Oct. 16, 2020, the company will match all donations made through this link, up to $10,000.