Holly Johnson: HHH is getting closer to the holiday season

I know it’s still October, but we are only four weeks away from the beginning of the annual Hormel Historic Home holiday open house events. This is not a typical year, but we will still be celebrating the holiday season with modified events that will bring cheer and a sense of normalcy in this unusual time.

Our incredibly talented team of volunteer decorators has agreed to adorn the first floor of the historic house with their festive creativity. We have been open for walk in tours since June and have welcomed guests from near and far who are grateful to be able to safely visit attractions. Even though times are uncertain, we decided to move forward with decorating to give both local and out of town visitors the opportunity to embrace our holiday spirit.

We will launch our holiday season on Friday, Nov. 20. In lieu of our traditional tea event, the house will be open from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. on this day and will feature live piano music and hot beverages. The cost of the basic tour is $7. For $10, guests can take home a delicious piece of our traditional cranberry cake with hot butter sauce, and for $15 we will offer the cranberry cake and a take home luncheon including scones and finger sandwiches.

The biggest change to our season is a modified family event. Instead of hosting Soup & Santa, we will be offering families an intimate visit to Santa’s workshop.

Santa, along with two of his junior reindeer and some helpful elves, will visit the HHH on Saturday, Nov. 21. Attendance will be limited to 40 people per hour and activities and photo opportunities will be available both outside and in. Two sessions are planned, at 10 and 11 a.m., with the potential of adding more sessions if demand warrants.

A third special opportunity will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The Austinaires will perform two separate shows, at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., in the event center with limited and safely distanced seating. Tickets are $5 per person for each performance and will include the show and candlelight tours of the decorated home.

Limiting social gatherings during the upcoming holiday season has been recommended for the health and safety of each of us. It will be a challenging period as we all love to celebrate with family and friends, but I hope the HHH can offer you some safe and enriching fun to enhance your season.

P.S. I know Halloween and Thanksgiving come before Christmas, and I hope you find ways to enjoy the traditions of all the seasons ahead.

Upcoming Events

History’s Sweet Reads Book Discussion, Week 7

5-6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26

“The Open Road,” Autobiography of George A. Hormel. Sponsored by the Hormel Historic Home and Sweet Reads Book Store. Join virtually. All sessions recorded so participants can join at any time. Pre-registration required on the website or by calling the Hormel Historic Home. $5 per session. Register at www.hormelhistorichome.org

Lillian’s Table Culinary Hospitality Series, Week 3

10-11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 29

Presented on Zoom and free. Please register to receive the link to the Zoom event. Recipes and instructions will be provided.

A Visit to Santa’s Workshop

10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 21

Limited Tickets available beginning October 23.