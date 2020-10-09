Hayfield volleyball team gets started with a tough matchup

The Hayfield volleyball team started its season with a 25-11, 25-18, 25-16 loss to No. 2 ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown by scores of 25-11, 25-18, 25-16 in Hayfield Thursday.

Maryx Young had nine digs and nine set assists for the Vikings (0-1 overall).

“It wasn’t always pretty, but we found out that we can compete,” Hayfield head coach Jeremy Struck said.

Hayfield stats: Maryx Young, 4 kills, 9 assists, 9 digs; Jenna Jacobsen, 3 kills, 6 digs; Cait Hendrickson, 3 kills, 7 digs; Lexi Gerber, 2 kills, 3 digs; Gigi Galdamez, 2 kills, 2 digs