Hayfield clipped by Randolph

The Hayfield football team lost to Randolph 14-12 in Triton Friday.

Hayfield was stopped at Randolph’s five-yard line with on its final possession 1:20 left in the game.

Isaac Matti hauled in a 78-yard TD pass from Ethan Pack to bring Hayfield within 14-12 in the third quarter, but the Vikings could not convert the two-point conversion.

Hayfield (1-2 overall) had a pair of opportunties in Randolph territory in the first quarter as Karver Heydt recoverd a fumble at the Rocket 23-yard line and Dawson Andree had an interception at the Rocket 41-yard line. However the Rockets (3-0 overall) offset those miscues when they picked a pass off and ran it back 65 yards to go up 8-0 with 2:37 left in the first.

Hayfield again had the ball deep in Randolph territory in the second quarter, but the Rockets picked off a pass and ran it 60 yards back to the Hayfield one-yard line. That turnover led to a score that put Hayfield in a 14-0 hole with 4:02 left in the first half.

Karver Heydt had a two-yard TD run for Hayfield with 1:32 left in the first half.

HAYFIELD STATS

Rushing: Karver Heydt, 17-for-50, TD

Passing: Ethan Pack, 17-for-31, 267, 1 TD, 3 INT

Receiving: Isaac Matti, 5-for-158, TD; Ethan Slaathaug, 2-for-46; Dawson Andre, 3-for-37; Erick Bungum, 4-for-19; Heydt, 3-for-7